One more step! Botafogo calls partners to vote on SAF’s operation on the 14th

The President of deliberative Council of BOTAFOGO DE FOOTBALL E REGATAS (“BOTAFOGO”), in the use of its attributions and in accordance with the provisions of art. 47 of the Statute, by this notice CALLS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 14, 2022, FROM 9:00h TO 19:00h. On May 27, 2021, BOTAFOGO’s Deliberative Council authorized the President of the Board of Directors to carry out the transfer of business related to football, under minimum conditions.

On January 13, 2022, at the request of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, an extraordinary meeting of the Deliberative Board was called to resolve on the change of the previously approved minimum conditions, in a document to be sent in advance to the directors, considering that BOTAFOGO will do use of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (“SAF”), established by Law no. 14.193, of August 28, 2021.

Under the terms informed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, BOTAFOGO intends to sell the shares of this SAF to a foreign investor, losing the corporate control of SAF.

Therefore, it will be necessary the approval of the partners not to hold and maintain a majority of the voting capital stock of the investee, as required by article 61, III of BOTAFOGO’s Bylaws, ratifying the decision of the Deliberative Council.

Under the terms of article 45 of the Bylaws, members of the following categories may vote at the meeting, who are of age, capable and up to date with their obligations: (i) with titles; (ii) owner, taxpayer and emeritus who joined the membership before January 13, 2021; and (iii) fans whose membership took place until January 13, 2020.

The persistent severity of the health crisis requires the holding of the meeting, which is convened in a hybrid format, face-to-face and off-site, with a unique electronic voting system. In due time, the partners will receive instructions related to access to the electronic platform that will allow the meeting to be held remotely, including the necessary indications to enable participation in the deliberations and exercise of the right to vote.

Also with adequate advance notice, Botafogo will make available in its communication channels and at its headquarters material with elements and information related to the deliberation of the matter put to the vote.

Mauro Sodré Maia

Chairman of the Deliberative Council