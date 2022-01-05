Osvaldo announces departure from Fortaleza and vents: “In a way I didn’t expect” | strength

– Tricolor nation, unfortunately and in a way I didn’t expect, I’m here to announce that I won’t continue in Fortaleza. I leave with my head held high and proud of having participated in the entire reconstruction of the club, having dedicated a large part of my history as a football athlete to this institution where I started professionally. My eternal gratitude to the club remains. I go on certain that I will still have a lot of joy wherever I am in 2022. A special hug to all the fans. You will always be in my heart – highlighted.