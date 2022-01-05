Osvaldo announces departure from Fortaleza and vents: “In a way I didn’t expect” | strength

Osvaldo will not remain at Fortaleza for the 2022 season. The player’s relationship ended in December 2021 and the parties did not renew the contract. Osvaldo published farewell on social networks and thanked the tricolor fans for their affection.
– Tricolor nation, unfortunately and in a way I didn’t expect, I’m here to announce that I won’t continue in Fortaleza. I leave with my head held high and proud of having participated in the entire reconstruction of the club, having dedicated a large part of my history as a football athlete to this institution where I started professionally. My eternal gratitude to the club remains. I go on certain that I will still have a lot of joy wherever I am in 2022. A special hug to all the fans. You will always be in my heart – highlighted.
The attacker’s relationship with Fortaleza started from the youth teams. At 34, the striker who was revealed at Pici surpassed the 200-match mark at the club throughout 2021.
Since 2019 at Fortaleza, after returning to the club, Osvaldo participated in the historic campaigns and classifications for the Copa Sudamericana (2019), Taça Libertadores (2021), in addition to having won the three-time Ceará championship and the title of the Northeast Cup (2019 ). In his three seasons for the tricolor club, he played 129 matches and scored 14 goals.
