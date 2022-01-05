Palmeiras monitors Marcos Rojo, defender of Boca Juniors; see what the situation of the defender in Argentina is

In search of a left-handed defender, Palmeiras monitors the situation of Marcos Rojo, ex-Manchester United, currently at Boca Juniors

THE palm trees follows in the saga for a new left-handed defender. As anticipated by the portal UOL and confirmed by ESPN.com.br, Marcos Rojo, 31, of the Boca Juniors, with tickets for Manchester United and Argentina’s national team, returned to the São Paulo team’s radar.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

On December 10th, the ESPN Argentina informed Verdão’s interest in the defender. Currently, the situation has changed little, as Palmeiras monitors the athlete, but has not made an official proposal.

Despite being pointed out as a possible name for Palmeiras, Marcos Rojo has a very particular situation involving Boca Juniors and his departure from the Argentine team is very unlikely, mainly due to the relationship that Rojo has with the Xeneizes football leadership.

The defender has one of the highest salaries at Boca Juniors and is the one who plays the ‘midfield’ between the club’s leadership and the squad, being a vital piece for harmony at Boca Juniors. Team captain Rojo left Manchester United in February 2021 to accept wearing the Argentine team jersey.

Palmeiras maps the South American and European market in search of a new left-handed defender, requested by Abel Ferreira. The club even announced the arrival of Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica. The athlete, however, failed medical examinations and had to return to Chile.

THE ESPN.com.br he informed in recent days that Samir, former defender of Flamengo, and Gustavo Dulanto, of Sheriff, of Moldova, were names contacted by Palmeiras, but without any advance in negotiations.