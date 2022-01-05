Palmeiras presents five cases of positive players for Covid-19 in the re-introduction of the squad | palm trees

President of Palmeiras shows in a video re-presentation of the cast for the 2022 season

All are asymptomatic and have been isolated immediately. According to protocols in cases like this and specialist doctors, this will in no way hinder the preparation for the World Cup, as the isolation should take about ten days, and the tournament will be next month.

1 of 2 Gustavo Scarpa performing Covid test at Palmeiras — Photo: ReproductionInternet Gustavo Scarpa performing Covid test at Palmeiras — Photo: ReproductionInternet

– Our Covid-19 prevention protocol provided for testing before starting the exams. Athletes who had a positive result are in perfect health and asymptomatic. They were promptly isolated in their homes and will follow the medical care we have determined as part of the protocol. Now, we will do the daily monitoring of the clinical condition of each one of them – said doctor Pedro Pontin.

Athletes showed up at 9 am to undergo Covid tests before the start of medical examinations with professionals from the Sírio-Libanês hospital and physical assessments at the Soccer Academy. In the afternoon, the first activity of 2022 is scheduled under the command of Abel Ferreira.

