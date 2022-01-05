Palmeiras takes decision on hiring Philippe Coutinho

Credit: Mendes Buddha – Getty Images

The name of Philippe Coutinho has shaken the ball market at the beginning of the opening of the international transfer window. Willing to leave the Old Continent, the 29-year-old player would have already expressed his desire to return to Brazilian football. Therefore, Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras started to be speculated as a possible fate of the player.

However, according to journalist Diego Iwata, from UOL Esporte, the player was not even a subject in the backstage of the Palestinian leadership and will not come to Verdão.

Questioned by journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues about the veracity of Coutinho’s rumors at Palmeiras, Iwata was emphatic.

“100%. Coutinho was never considered. Impossible for him to arrive. Coutinho earns 8 million dollars a month, that’s eight times Dudu’s salary. This is impractical. There is no chance that Palmeiras will bring him. And being quite honest, Palmeiras doesn’t need Philippe Coutinho, it’s well served in the sector. Palmeiras fans are looking for a medallion, fearing the Corinthians will bring Cavani. Name doesn’t win anything”, said the journalist in the live of the team alviverde at UOL Esporte.

Coutinho has a relationship with Barcelona until June 2023, but he never managed to establish himself unanimously in the Blaugrano team, even being loaned to Bayern Munich.

