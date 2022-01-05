Palmeiras: “the base doesn’t have Copinha, but it has two Libertadores”, says director – 01/05/2022

Like everyone from Palmeira, João Paulo Sampaio, 45, director of Alviverde’s youth teams, has already heard the provocative song that says “Palmeiras doesn’t have a Cup and doesn’t have a World Cup”, in reference to the São Paulo Juniors Cup. And whenever it reaches your ears, the answer and the thought are the same:

“Our base doesn’t have Copinha, but it has two Libertadores”, he said, amid laughter, to the UOL Sport.

The man who has been leading, since 2015, the project that revolutionized the minor categories at Palmeiras does not hide the pride he took when seeing his pupils Patrick de Paula, Danilo, Wesley and Gabriel Menino on the field, on November 27, when Palmeiras won their third Libertadores title, the second in a row.

And that’s why, provocations aside, Sampaio calmly faces the Copa São Paulo, a tournament in which Palmeiras debut this Wednesday (5), at 15:15, against Assu-RN.

“[Jogar a Copinha] It’s very calm, there’s no despair to win. I know the fans’ anxiety, but winning tournaments for the Palmeiras base is and always has been a consequence. I know there is the weight of tradition, of being a title that the club did not win. But today, we are on another level. If you win, we’ll celebrate. But this will be the result of work”, he reaffirms.

It wasn’t always like this

Since 2015, when the reformulation of the base began, Palmeiras has conquered more than 100 titles in all categories, including the bi-championship World Under-17 (2018-2019), Copa do Brasil (2019) and Campeonato Brasileiro (2018) Under-20 and the unprecedented pentacampeonato Paulista Sub-20 (2017 to 2021).

Former player of Vitória-BA, the Bahian remembers when the base categories of Palestra were almost a reason for jokes. “When we saw that we were in the Palmeiras group in a youth tournament, we celebrated, because we were one less opponent”, recalls the director alviverde.

This story underwent some improvement in the mid-2000s, with the generation of Edmilson, Vágner Love, Alceu and Diego Souza formed at the club, not the one who currently plays for Grêmio. But the key turned for good after 2014, in Paulo Nobre’s second year as president of the club.

In 2015, João Paulo, director of professional football Alexandre Mattos and manager Cícero Souza arrived at Palmeiras with a mission.

“Paulo wanted Palmeiras to regain their professional respect, and for the base to begin to be prepared there to provide support in the future,” says Sampaio. However, it took time for the boys who graduated from the club to really establish themselves among the professionals. Even as a matter of work philosophy.

“Palmeiras came with bad teams in 2013 and 2014. In 2013 they play Serie B. In 2014, they almost fell again. So, it wasn’t time to put the boys in, it was time to hire, change everything”, he says.

And so it was. Mattos made many signings annually between 2015 and 2019, his last year at the club. At the end of that season, minutes before being fired, Mattos informed that Palmeiras would promote Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Veron to the professionals, in the wake of a 3-1 loss to Flamengo at Allianz Parque, which also cost the position of coach Mano Menezes.

“The announcement was made there, but it was already planned. The following year [2020] It was already going to be the year to take advantage of the boys”, says Sampaio.

it happened at the right time

Danilo, a Palmeiras player, celebrates his goal during the match against Juventude Image: Ettore Chiereguini/Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

In an interview with UOL Sport, in December, former president Mauricio Galiotte said his biggest mistake at the club was perhaps taking too long to use the base boys. Sampaio doesn’t necessarily agree.

“In 2018, Palmeiras wins the Brazilian Championship practically with the reserves, while the holders go to the semifinals of the Libertadores. It was difficult to change a team in that condition”, he believes.

Because of this non-movement, Fernando and Vitão, both at Shaktar Donetsk, and Luan Cândido, at Red Bull Bragantino, leave the club practically without playing for Palmeiras. The report asked if that would have hurt Sampaio.

“No, because I understood that, at that time, the base’s greatest contribution was being able to help Palmeiras,” he said. “Whenever you need it, in an emergency, we have to be ready to help in a natural way. such as in a covid or financial crisis. The important thing is to have players in demand and prepared to fulfill the role that fits best,” he said.

“The important thing is that the player is always ready, at any time, not thinking that it will be next year, because it may have to be tomorrow”, he philosophizes. Because of that, Sampaio is also hard on the boys, when he thinks it’s necessary.

“I used to go and get crazy when they trained against the professional and scored three, four goals. The professional’s coach, to take examples from the past, already knew Zé Roberto, Dudu, Felipe Melo. If the guy does badly in one training, he already knows how the player is, that’s fine. But for the boys, that could be the chance, they have to play to their fullest,” he explains.

“I always said a phrase, and they even made me a cap: ‘little flour, my mush first.’ it was supposed to be done, because it’s time,” he says.

It was in such a situation that Danilo enchanted Vanderlei Luxemburgo, in 2020. “A practice game ended, he called me and asked: ‘Is he really all that?’ that I was ready,” says Sampaio about coach Abel Ferreira’s absolute titleholder.

Abel, by the way, has free transit with João Paulo Sampaio. “The doors are open for him and for Victor Castanheira, who is Abel’s assistant who works closest to us,” said João Paulo.

Under-15 Prodigies

Endrick, from Palmeiras, celebrates goal for the club Image: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

Of the players who will play the Copinha, 12 have already started among the professionals at Palmeiras. And this number is not higher because the regulation of the Brazilian Championship did not allow Endrick and Luis Guilherme, who were under-15s in 2021, to enter the field, since the minimum age in the regulation is 16.

“We always challenge the athletes. When they were 14, in 2019, I brought them both to the U17. Last year, I brought them both to the U20. They are coming because they have quality, because they are asking for passage,” he says.

“Their numbers for creating plays, chances, shots and goals per time played are very high. They have been developing a lot in all aspects,” he says.

With so many players coming out better and stronger, the many achievements that have come in the last few years end up being almost secondary. And that’s why it matters less to know if it is this year, after all, that Palmeiras will win the Copinha, in the end.

“Our feeling, our desire, is to continue maintaining this level, among the best, in terms of training and results, in terms of players called up and recognition in the international market”, says João Paulo.

“What’s really important is that our hunger, the boys’ hunger, remains big.”