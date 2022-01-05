Paraguayan military man dies after being attacked by deer in the presidential palace

ASSUMPTION — A Paraguayan military man, identified as assistant infantry sergeant Victor Isasi Flecha, died after being attacked by a deer. The animal pierced the man’s chest with the horn as the boy served in a security detail at the presidential residence in the country’s capital, Asunción, officials said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old sergeant died Monday night as a result of “stab wounds” caused by the deer, a statement by military forces said.

The animal was a spotted deer (also known as a spindle deer) from India, which had been donated to the presidential residence two years ago, said Environment Ministry Wildlife Director Frederick Bauer.





Infantry spokesman Victor Urdapilleta told Reuters that closed-circuit cameras captured the moment the soldier approached the deer and was then attacked.

He was pronounced dead in a military hospital. Urdapilleta said there was no history of a similar attack by animals routinely kept in the presidential residence, which included ostriches and ponies in previous governments.