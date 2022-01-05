Partners summoned to vote for sale of football in Botafogo | firefight

THE Botafogo it called its partners to vote that will transfer the management of the club’s football to a foreign investor — John Textor, owner of Eagle Holdings. The general meeting is scheduled for January 14, the day after the Deliberative Council considers the topic.

The process consists of passing control of the SAF, which was constituted on monday, to the American businessman. In the new configuration, Botafogo will lose control of the club’s football actions — and, therefore, according to the Alvinegro statute, the participation of partners is necessary to give segment to the process.

Voting will be in a hybrid format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who cannot vote in person will have access to an online platform.

“The Chairman of the Board of Directors of BOTAFOGO DE FUTEBOL E REGATAS (“BOTAFOGO”), in the exercise of his powers and in accordance with the provisions of art. 47 of the Bylaws, by this notice CALLS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THE 14TH FROM JANUARY 2022, FROM 9:00 AM TO 7:00 PM On May 27, 2021, BOTAFOGO’s Deliberative Council authorized the President of the Board of Directors to carry out the transfer of business related to football, under minimum conditions.

On January 13, 2022, at the request of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, an extraordinary meeting of the Deliberative Board was called to resolve on the change of the previously approved minimum conditions, in a document to be sent in advance to the directors, considering that BOTAFOGO will do use of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (“SAF”), established by Law no. 14.193, of August 28, 2021.

Under the terms informed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, BOTAFOGO intends to sell the shares of this SAF to a foreign investor, losing the corporate control of SAF.

Therefore, it will be necessary the approval of the partners not to hold and maintain a majority of the voting capital stock of the investee, as required by article 61, III of BOTAFOGO’s Bylaws, ratifying the decision of the Deliberative Council.

Under the terms of article 45 of the Bylaws, members of the following categories may vote at the meeting, who are of age, capable and up to date with their obligations: (i) with titles; (ii) owner, taxpayer and emeritus who joined the membership before January 13, 2021; and (iii) fans whose membership took place until January 13, 2020.

The persistent severity of the health crisis requires the holding of the meeting, which is convened in a hybrid format, face-to-face and off-site, with a unique electronic voting system. In due time, the partners will receive instructions related to access to the electronic platform that will allow the meeting to be held remotely, including the necessary indications to enable participation in the deliberations and exercise of the right to vote.

Also with adequate advance notice, Botafogo will make available in its communication channels and at its headquarters material with elements and information related to the deliberation of the matter put to the vote.