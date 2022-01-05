Passion audio and crowd reactions weighed on Patrick to leave

Patrick is about to end his career at Inter. After four seasons, Pantera Negra will play in São Paulo. The decision to leave Porto Alegre was not just because of the good offer he received, but the relationship with the fans and the leaked audio of Paulo Paixão in 2021 weighed heavily.

The story of Paixão’s audio shook Inter’s end of year. In the file, which went viral on social networks, the fitness coach quoted players who should leave “by barter” to change the red squad. In addition, he complained about the lack of quality and even the delivery of some athletes.

Patrick was named by name as a player “to be traded”. The term irritated the player who, as soon as the season was over and the transfer period began, did not hide it. At the twitter, posted: “Exchange is the c…”.

Paixão, aware of the effects he would have on the group, immediately resigned. But the damage was already done. The fans sided with him and, in the last games of the season, they sang as a chant in Beira-Rio: “O Paixão is right”.

According to the UOL Sport, the environment created from that made the player’s permanence unfeasible. The relationship – which was never the best – with the fans became increasingly difficult. Patrick understood that what he had already done was not recognized and that the best thing would be to look for another environment to play.

Even the reactions on social media were taken into account. At every game or participation he played, Patrick was accompanied by cursing and criticism. The environment greatly displeased the athlete and his fatigue, who agreed that a transfer was the best alternative. Inter, in turn, was also in agreement that “there was no climate” to follow.

Among the athletes who could go out to “oxygenate the cast”, Patrick was sought out by clubs in Brazil and Mexico. There were surveys from outside the country, but nothing effective. In the domestic market, Santos and Fluminense tried to persuade Inter for its release. Colorado, however, was not contemplated by any of them.

Until São Paulo appeared in the game. Appreciated by coach Rogério Ceni, Patrick, initially, would be negotiated through an exchange. The Morumbi club offered striker Pablo, who ended up not pleasing.

The last and definitive card freed the deal from any ties with another player. São Paulo pays BRL 6.3 million for 30% of the player and has a participation in games clause to acquire another 20%.

In addition, Colorado is negotiating Liziero’s loan at the same time, the value of which could be deducted from Patrick’s negotiation, even though they are going independently.