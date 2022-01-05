Patients with flu-like illnesses crowd the UPA and City Hall guides where to seek care

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago

The Municipality of Patos de Minas issued a warning for people who have any flu-like symptoms. Patients who are experiencing mild symptoms should first seek the Health Centers. Only moderate to severe cases should go to the UPA, in Bairro Jardim Peluzzo.

Patos Hoje received information that the UPA has been in great demand and, in order not to aggravate the situation, people should pay attention to the flow of care. Patients with cough, sore throat or runny nose followed or not by: loss of smell and taste, diarrhea, fever and chills should seek the Family Health Units-USFs, open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The UPA should preferably be sought in moderate cases – persistent cough, persistent fever or with other flu-like symptoms or presence of a risk factor – and severe cases – dyspnea/respiratory discomfort, or persistent pressure in the chest, or O2 saturation less than 95% in ambient air or bluish coloration of lips or face.

Patos Hoje received information that there were about 30 positive cases of Covid-19 in the UPA this Tuesday (4th). The Communication Department of the Municipal Government was contacted to confirm the information and Patos Hoje is awaiting this information. This Monday (3rd), the City had already informed that it would have to change the structure to a more adequate one to serve flu patients due to the increase in demand.



