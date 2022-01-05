Patients with flu-like symptoms face overcrowding in the Campinas region and infectologist warns of possible double infection | Campinas and Region

Residents of cities in the region of Campinas (SP) faced, between Monday (3) and this Tuesday (4), long lines, delays and crowding in overcrowded health units with the increased demand for care for patients with respiratory symptoms.

The report of EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, toured some cities and received videos from viewers in other locations. In common, the lack of distance between patients, a situation that hurts one of the prevention measures against Covid-19.

An infectologist heard by EPTV warns of the need to maintain the protocols and cites possible co-infection by the new coronavirus and influenza viruses (causing influenza) – read more below.

In Valinhos, the city directed the care of patients with flu-like symptoms to the Specialty Center 1 (CEV-1), which was with many patients this Tuesday afternoon (4). “I’ve been waiting here for over six hours,” lamented elderly caregiver Tatiane da Silva.

The caregiver was one of dozens of people who complained about the delay. Part of the patients also stated that they prefer to wait inside the unit, despite the crowding, because outside it is not possible to hear the call of the attendants. The city hall claims that the unit has large screens, which can be viewed from the outside.

Campinas patients recorded on video the delay in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of Campo Grande and São José, in addition to the Ouro Verde and Mário Gatti hospitals. The images displayed by EPTV, an affiliate of Rede Globo, showed people sitting on the floor waiting for assistance.

In a statement, the city hall informed that the units follow all the recommended sanitary protocols, with reception chairs signaled so that the distance is maintained.

“The collaboration of everyone is important. The use of masks and the availability of alcohol in gel are also adopted in all units”, he stated.

In addition, he stated that he will reinforce the importance of these protective actions with the units and patients and that mild cases should seek the Health Centers (primary care).

the residents of Hortolândia who sought the Respiratory Unit at Nova Hortolândia faced a queue on Monday (3). Some even waited sitting on the floor of the unit, and the delay was about six hours.

According to the city, 700 people with flu-like symptoms sought care at the unit. “This number represents a quantity ten times higher than that verified a month ago”, informed the municipal administration.

Already in Paulinia, the city hall transformed the UBS center 1 into an advanced post for exclusive treatment of cases of flu considered mild. According to the administration, the expectation is that the daily average is 200 patients.

Infectologist warns of co-infection

For the infectious disease doctor Tufi Chalita, health facilities need to make an effort to prevent patients with flu from being close to people infected with the new coronavirus.

“For this, the health units must put a password, something like that, so that the individual is called into the room, so that everyone is not together. Because what will happen is that many people will look for it for other reasons and may be affected by Covid and/or the flu”.

Chalita says that the consequences of co-infection by the two viruses – the new coronavirus and the flu-causing influenza, are still being studied. The dual infection was dubbed flurona, a combination of the words flu (flu) and coronavirus.

“We are still learning how this syndrome will happen and if it will be more serious than one of them individually. Most likely, yes”.