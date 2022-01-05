Paulinha, from ‘BBB11’, creates a pool company and says he hit 16 corners and more than 400 blocks in Mega da Virada | Pop & Art

Paulinha Leite, participant of the “BBB11”, created a cake company a little over a year ago and, at Mega da Virada, says she has hit 16 corners and more than 400 blocks.

The former participant of the reality show has a reputation for being lucky. Inside the BBB, he got a car and an apartment. In a series of Instagram videos, she cites this lucky reputation to promote the company and says she has always done well “with a draw, with things related to numbers”.

Caixa Econômica Federal warns that “there is no guarantee that the jackpots offered by unauthorized sites will be registered with the Federal Lotteries in their entirety or in accordance with official rules.”

Paulinha responded to the g1 that your activity of organizing pools is regular and all bets are placed correctly. (read more below).

From a pool with followers to a company with 25 employees

“My mother played the lottery. One day I played, played the court. I started to enjoy playing. Then I went to Big Brother, I won everything inside, apartment, car… When I left, in one of the interviews I gave, I I said I had already won the lottery, because they said I was very lucky to have won the apartment and I said that I already knew I was going to win the apartment,” she says in the Instagram video.

After that, Paulinha says that she started to suggest some numbers to her followers on Instagram, and they would have hit corners and blocks. “Then it started, everyone asking to make a pool”, recalls Paulinha, who called a friend to help in her first pool with the fans.

“Then we won in that pool and that pool became a company, because no one wanted to stop playing. I had to hire other people. Today there are 25 employees. And that’s how [a empresa] it was born out of a joke suggested by my followers on my profile”, says Paulinha, who says she has already distributed nearly R$ 8 million among the players.

Of these, R$2.7 million came from Lotofácil da Independência. According to Paulinha, she bought a share along with nine other people and, together, they took the maximum prize. At Mega da Virada, Paulinha claims that the company hit 16 corners.

On the company’s Instagram, Paulinha also stated that they hit more than 400 blocks at Mega da Virada.

Cashier does not advise betting outside authorized channels

THE g1 he contacted Caixa to find out the institution’s position on companies like Paulinha’s. Caixa’s advisors sent a statement published in December 2021. In the text, Caixa “clarifies that the only authorized channels for the sale of CAIXA Lotteries are the more than 13 thousand CAIXA Lotteries throughout Brazil, the CAIXA Lottery Portal, the Loterias App CAIXA, available free of charge for iOS and Android users, and CAIXA Internet Banking.”

“The Bolão CAIXA is only sold, safely and with the delivery of the original quota receipt, at Lotéricas CAIXA, not being available on electronic channels”, says the statement.

“Thus, CAIXA does not authorize, does not recognize, has no link and is not responsible for any other site, application or channel for the sale of lotteries or bets, physical or on the internet. CAIXA also does not authorize the use of its registered trademark or any of the registered trademarks of its products or services in these channels.”

“Having verified the existence of unofficial sites that sell bets over the internet, CAIXA warns against recommending the purchase of Federal Lottery tickets through these unauthorized channels, as:

there is no guarantee that the bets will be placed and registered, by the intermediary, with the Federal Lotteries, so that betting on one of the unofficial channels does not guarantee that the player actually competes in the draw;

there is no guarantee that the bettor will receive a possible prize, as he will not be in possession of the original wager receipt, issued by CAIXA Lottery and CAIXA’s official digital channels, and which is the only legal document that authorizes the receipt of the prize;

unauthorized sites charge an surcharge, so these amounts are not reverted to wagers;

there is no guarantee that the jackpots offered by unauthorized sites will be registered with the Federal Lotteries in their entirety or in accordance with the official rules, such as minimum and maximum number of quotas, quota value, modality, etc., which may interfere with the value of any individual award.

“Thus, CAIXA emphasizes and reiterates that it neither recommends nor is responsible for placing bets on unauthorized platforms and sites, as they have no relationship with the Federal Lotteries or authorization for the sale of their modalities.

“CAIXA advises players to place their bets on Federal Lotteries, such as Mega da Virada, Mega-Sena, Lotofácil, Quina, Lotomania and others, exclusively on one of CAIXA’s official channels, with all security, transparency, convenience and guarantee of participation in the drawings and receipt of any prizes, also avoiding the unnecessary expenditure of resources with service fees and other unforeseen charges.”

“CAIXA also informs that it sent on this date (12/15) news to the Federal Public Ministry, in which it provides detailed information on the performance of unauthorized sites for the sale of lotteries.”

‘I don’t make simple bets’

Wanted by g1 to comment on Caixa’s recommendations, Paulinha stated that she “does not make simple bets” in her company. She claims that her company makes sweepstakes, and that this is not prohibited.

Even though Caixa warns that “there is no guarantee that the jackpots offered by unauthorized sites will be registered with the Federal Lotteries in their entirety or according to the official rules”, Paulinha says that her activity is regular and all games are done accordingly. correct.

“They are going against the sites that are making single bets. I don’t make single bets. Single bets can only be registered at lotteries. What I organize are sweepstakes between people and sweepstakes are authorized for anyone who wants to do so,” said the ex-BBB.

“I don’t sell tickets. I only organize sweepstakes. Anybody can do sweepstakes. What I can’t do and no one can do is selling simple bets.”