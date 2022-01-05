Paulo Sousa approves Flamengo’s squad and club will not have “boat”

Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, has been living a true immersion in the rubro-negro universe. These were days dedicated to understanding the structure and the cast that you will have at hand. This list, approved by the commander, who insisted on making it clear to the managers that he has practically all the players.

This way, there won’t be a “boat” in the Rio team. Quite the opposite. Paulo Sousa also intends to deepen his knowledge by working on a daily basis with these athletes. There is also no despair in negotiating athletes who will have their contracts terminated in December and who will be able to sign a pre-contract in June, as in the case of Rodinei.

Flamengo made it clear that it has no interest in doing “any deal” for the athlete and stipulated the minimum amount of R$ 5 million to negotiate the right-back. Other names like Piris da Motta, who was out of space since he returned from vacation, will also not have an easy exit.

With the squad approved by Paulo Sousa, Flamengo stipulated alongside the coach to bring punctual reinforcements. The idea is to get between 2 to 4 names at most, with priority for the defensive sector. Goalkeeper, defender and midfielder were the positions that, according to the coach, need adjustments.

It is noteworthy, however, that Flamengo has, as every year, a stipulated sales target of R$ 140 million. The Rio club has already raised R$ 10 million from negotiations involving athletes who were on loan.

Paulo Sousa is expected in Rio de Janeiro on January 7th, to be officially introduced as the club’s new coach. The main cast re-enactment is scheduled for the 10th.