Paulo Sousa requests a big screen on the CT field to adjust training at Flamengo – Flamengo

Technology is used by Mourinho in Roma (ITA), and Mengão’s technician will have a new tool to conduct training at the Vulture’s Nest

Demanding, attentive to details and attentive to new technologies around the world. This is Paulo Sousa, coach of Flamengo. The commander, who arrives in Rio de Janeiro on Friday (7th), will have a screen to assist in the training carried out at the CT of Ninho do Urubu.

Paulo Sousa demanded the technology from the board, and the directors have already ordered the equipment so that the coach can make immediate adjustments during training. The screen will be placed in one of the vulture’s nest fields, as initially reported by the GE. The also Portuguese José Mourinho uses the same tool in Roma (ITA).

In Brazil, the action is innovative. However, some teams around the world already use the screen next to the training ground, as is the case of Roma. The technology was requested by Mourinho and surprised the team’s athletes in the first activity of the European season, on July 8th. Some websites that cover the club treated the fact as one of the first revolutions by the coach in the ‘Capitoline‘.

Mourinho gathered the Roma players in the first training session, on July 8th, in front of the screen (Photo: Reproduction/Roma)

Paulo Sousa’s intention is to make immediate adjustments on the edge of the lawn, improving the quality of the team’s training. The screen will display videos recorded by drones. Other equipment was also requested by the trainer. The new coach commands the first activity of the pre-season on Monday (10), when the athletes return from their vacation.

