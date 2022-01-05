Paulo Souza approves and half of Lazio-ITA enters Flamengo’s crosshairs; business may come out in june

With a contract until the middle of 2023 at the Italian club, the player entered the red-black radar and already has the approval of the new commander

THE Flamengo is attentive to the ball market, keeping an eye on reinforcements to further qualify its squad to go in search of the titles that fell by the wayside in 2021. Since the announcement of the hiring of the Portuguese coach Paulo Souza, who was in the Polish national team, Rubro-Negro has been involved in a series of speculations, with possible targets entering the radar.

This Tuesday (4), journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on the website “Yahoo Sports”, revealed that Flamengo has a new target. The Most Wanted is in the crosshairs Andrew Anderson, 22 years old, of the lazio, gives Italy. Still unknown to the Brazilian public, the player passed through the Santos base and was taken to the Italian club for the under-20.

Ambidextrous and with the versatility to fulfill more than one function in the middle of the field, the athlete has been treated as “new Hernanes“, who shone with Lazio’s shirt. According to Nicola, the new coach red-black already approved the arrival of André Anderson, but the deal does not seem easy to complete.

The Brazilian, who is about to become dad, comes composing the main cast of Lazio since the end of 2021. After working on loan at Salernitan, where he scored five goals and gave three assists in 28 games, helping the team to rise to the first division of the country, André Anderson has three appearances in the season.

The possibility is that the midfielder can paint as a reinforcement of Flamengo in the month of June, at the end of competitions on European soil. THE contract the Brazilian with Lazio lasts until the June 30, 2023. Born in Macaraí, São Paulo, André Anderson was taken to the Italian club by Julio Taran, one of the greatest businessmen in Brazilian football.