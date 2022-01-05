Pedro tells secret and Pilar is entwined with revelation about Samuel

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) sees her beautiful happy ending with Samuel (Michel Gomes) get further and further away and despairs when he learns that he was drafted into the Paraguay War (1864-1870).
After being sentenced to life in prison for the colonel’s death Ambrose (Roberto Bomfim), Samuel gains the opportunity to be released thanks to an imperial decree. In this way, all the prisoners of the court are called to defend the motherland and with him it would be no different.
The person responsible for breaking the news is Pedro (Selton Mello) and immediately Pilar is in despair. “We are going to release Samuel through an 1837 decree, which authorizes prisoners to go to war.” says the duke of Caxias (Jackson Antunes). “Is that what you went to talk to him Marquis? And what did he say?“, asks the doctor in tears.
The emperor, then, tells that the engineer accepted the agreement and leaves for the war in two days. Desperate and having nothing to do, Luísa’s friend (Mariana Ximenes) doesn’t agree with her lover’s idea. “What are you saying?! Samuel won the freedom to die in the war? That’s it? No! Not that!”, she says in tears.
The serial is written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão and features some characters that actually existed in the real history of Brazil. They are: Dom Pedro II, Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella), Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes), Princess Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), Princess Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao), Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), Marquis de Caxias (Jackson Antunes) , Conde D’Eu (Daniel Torres) and Luís Augusto de Saxe-Coburgo (Gil Coelho). The other characters in the plot are merely fictional to compose the plot.