Pedro tells secret and Pilar is entwined with revelation about Samuel

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) sees her beautiful happy ending with Samuel (Michel Gomes) get further and further away and despairs when he learns that he was drafted into the Paraguay War (1864-1870).

After being sentenced to life in prison for the colonel’s death Ambrose (Roberto Bomfim), Samuel gains the opportunity to be released thanks to an imperial decree. In this way, all the prisoners of the court are called to defend the motherland and with him it would be no different.