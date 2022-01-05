Peru’s prosecutor to investigate President Pedro Castillo for alleged corruption

Politician is suspected of crimes of influence peddling and collusion to favor companies that obtained contracts with the State

Pedro Castillo/Twitter/Reproduction Pedro Castillo was elected president of Peru in July 2021



The promoter of the Nation of Peru, Zoraida Ávalos, opened on Tuesday, 4, a preliminary investigation against the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, for alleged crimes of influence peddling and collusion to favor companies that obtained contracts with the State. According to the local press, the investigation corresponds to meetings that Castillo would have held at the Government Palace and in a private residence of the businesswoman Karelim López, who also allegedly interceded in favor of the Puente Tarata III Consortium, which was attributed the construction of a bridge in the central jungle. The Nation’s Attorney’s Office, the only institution authorized to investigate the president, announced today the start of the investigation to the head of state and the attorney general of Peru, Daniel Soria, who denounced Castillo in December last year for the alleged crimes of illegal sponsorship and trafficking of influence. The Peruvian president was interrogated by Ávalos on December 28 and asked to lift his banking, tax and communications secrecy, in order to agree with the investigations.

*With information from EFE