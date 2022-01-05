Petrobras’ contest with more than 700 vacancies and salaries above R$11,000 closes enrollment today
RIO – This Wednesday is the last day for anyone who wants to enroll in Petrobras’ public contest and compete for one of the 757 higher-level vacancies. The starting salary is R$ 11,716.82.
Opportunities are for the senior junior level position, so proof of experience is not required. The race is scheduled for February 20 and will be held in the capitals of all Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District.
In addition to remuneration, Petrobras offers a supplementary pension plan, which is optional, a health plan, educational benefits for dependents, among others. The focus of hiring for this competition is the areas of technology and innovation.
Areas of expertise for this competition include: administration, data science, economics, geology, geophysics, marketing and logistics analysis (trade and supply and maritime transport), systems analysis (software engineering, infrastructure and business processes) , equipment engineering (electrical, electronics, inspection, mechanics, terminals and pipelines), in addition to environmental, petroleum, processing, civil, process safety, naval and work safety engineering.
The registration fee is R$79.83. Of the total vacancies, 8% are reserved for people with disabilities and 20% for black people (black and brown).
The 757 professionals who pass the contest can be called up within two years. In addition to these vacancies, there are still 3,780 others to register for reservations, which do not have a date to be filled.
It is worth remembering that those selected in the contest can be called to work in any area or unit of Petrobras. The complete public notice is on the Petrobras website.
Petrobras has not opened a tender for over 3 years. The state-owned company says that it seeks a profile of dynamic professionals to meet the challenges of the coming years and that the opening of the tender is possible due to the “solid process of financial recovery it has been going through”.