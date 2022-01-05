Petrobras’ contest with more than 700 vacancies and salaries above R$11,000 closes enrollment today

RIO – This Wednesday is the last day for anyone who wants to enroll in Petrobras’ public contest and compete for one of the 757 higher-level vacancies. The starting salary is R$ 11,716.82.

Opportunities are for the senior junior level position, so proof of experience is not required. The race is scheduled for February 20 and will be held in the capitals of all Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District.

Look: The 15 most promising professions for 2022

In addition to remuneration, Petrobras offers a supplementary pension plan, which is optional, a health plan, educational benefits for dependents, among others. The focus of hiring for this competition is the areas of technology and innovation.

Areas of expertise for this competition include: administration, data science, economics, geology, geophysics, marketing and logistics analysis (trade and supply and maritime transport), systems analysis (software engineering, infrastructure and business processes) , equipment engineering (electrical, electronics, inspection, mechanics, terminals and pipelines), in addition to environmental, petroleum, processing, civil, process safety, naval and work safety engineering.

Portugal: Company wants 300 Brazilians to work and repopulate the city of Pedro Álvares

The registration fee is R$79.83. Of the total vacancies, 8% are reserved for people with disabilities and 20% for black people (black and brown).





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Planting of sorghum, used for animal feed and for crop rotation in the lands of western Bahia Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo In the photo, cotton plantation in the city of São Desidério on the banks of the BR-020 Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Ana Paula Franciosi inspects the planting of one of her family’s properties in the west of Bahia: the region is experiencing a lull that she does not see, for example, in Porto Alegre, where she went to study Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Cotton processing at the Eliane Farm, in São Desidério, West Bahia Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Barriers Aerodrome. Private plane traffic is intense, with money circulating among the new elite of Western Bahia Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo In the photo, Kleber Rebouças Rangel, founder of Associação Barreirense Aerodesportiva (ABA), at Barreiras aerodrome Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Luiz Eduardo Magalhães’ city grows, driven by agribusiness Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo At Ford in the region, the sale of pickup trucks grew 21.6% in the first half Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Luiz Carlos Bergamaschi, one of the farmers who arrived in the region in the 1980s and made progress with the cultivation of commodities such as cotton Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Dois Irmãos Farm, in Western Bahia: producers invest in irrigation, machinery and technology to adapt Matopiba land and increase productivity Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Rapid development of agro in the region is related to the process of adaptation and investment in technology to increase productivity Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Director-president of Grupo Sertaneja, Antônio Balbino de Carvalho Neto, says that inequality is increasing amid the progress of agribusiness in Western Bahia Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Private planes have become the preferred means of transport for rural producers to move from one property to another: a monoculture model favors the concentration of land and income Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo

The 757 professionals who pass the contest can be called up within two years. In addition to these vacancies, there are still 3,780 others to register for reservations, which do not have a date to be filled.

Booming Sectors: Services, IT and agribusiness will boost GDP in 2022

It is worth remembering that those selected in the contest can be called to work in any area or unit of Petrobras. The complete public notice is on the Petrobras website.

Petrobras has not opened a tender for over 3 years. The state-owned company says that it seeks a profile of dynamic professionals to meet the challenges of the coming years and that the opening of the tender is possible due to the “solid process of financial recovery it has been going through”.