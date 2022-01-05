PF chooses a delegate who has already investigated the PCC to investigate stab wounds in Bolsonaro – 01/05/2022 – Power

The Federal Police chose a delegate who has already investigated the PCC (First Command of the Capital) to continue the investigation into the circumstances of the attack against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Juiz de Fora (MG), in the 2018 elections.

Martin Bottaro Purper, 43, has been with the corporation for 17 years. He joined as an administrative agent in 2004 and, a little over two years later, took over as a delegate.

It will be up to the police to seek information that may clarify whether Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, the author of the stab wound, had the help of third parties or acted at the behest of someone. In two investigations, the PF concluded that he committed the crime alone.

Bolsonaro still questions the work carried out by the PF, which has not collected any evidence that Adélio was helped by other people or obeyed a client. The Justice considered him mentally ill and, therefore, unimputable.

Upon being hospitalized on Monday (3) with severe abdominal pain, still a reflection of the wound in the abdomen, the president and supporters returned to the subject.

Bolsonaro is at Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, where he is recovering from an intestinal obstruction. He will not have to undergo new surgery, according to a bulletin released this Tuesday (4).

Last November, based on a request by criminalist Frederick Wassef, attorney for the Bolsonaro family, the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) ordered the reopening of the case.

The court authorized the PF to search bank details and the contents of the cell phone seized in the hands of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, one of Adélio’s defenders.

The information could reveal who funded the attorney’s fees, which, for Bolsonaro and his allies, will lead police to the alleged mastermind of the crime.

In December 2018, the PF fulfilled a search and seizure warrant on Oliveira Júnior’s properties in order to seize documents, cell phones and computers to find out who was providing legal assistance. The authorization was from the Federal Court in Minas Gerais.

At the request of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), on the grounds that there was a breach of professional secrecy, the TRF-1 granted an injunction (provisional) to halt the analysis or expertise of the seized materials, which was reversed about two months ago after the Wassef feature.

The lawyer Fernando Magalhães, who also acted in Adélio’s defense, stated that an appeal against the TRF-1 decision will be analyzed by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and, eventually, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) will also be filed.

“Breaking the secrecy granted still depends on resources and I firmly believe that Justice will prevail, preventing an inversion of values, in this matter it does not seem licit or correct to investigate ‘defensive action’ rather than ‘the source that used the driving force for the act'”, he told the leaf through message.

Magalhães reinforced that the police investigation demonstrated in an “absolutely clear” way that Adélio acted of his own free will.

If the determination of the TRF-1 prevails, delegate Martin Bottaro Purper will continue the work that was under the responsibility of colleague Rodrigo Morais Fernandes.

In December, Fernandes was appointed by the director general of the PF, Paulo Maiurino, to work for two years on a task force in New York, in the United States.

Purper was active in recent investigations that targeted PCC actions, including Operation Spiked, launched in 2019 to dismantle the criminal faction’s financial core.

According to the PF, the group collected, managed and directed amounts to finance crimes in several states.

Last year, the delegate also coordinated Operation Register, which focused on people identified as responsible for a registry of PCC members.

In the case of the stab wound, in June 2020, based on the PF’s conclusions, the Federal Public Ministry in Minas Gerais manifested itself for the provisional shelving of the police inquiry that investigates the possible participation of third parties in the attack against Bolsonaro.

In the document sent to the Federal Court, the Attorney General’s Office stated that it concluded that Adélio conceived, planned and carried out the attack on his own.

According to the MPF, he was already in Juiz de Fora when the campaign act of the then candidate Bolsonaro was scheduled and that, therefore, the author of the stab wound did not travel to the city with the aim of committing the crime.

Prosecutor representatives also said that Adélio did not maintain personal relations with any person in the city of Minas Gerais, nor did he establish contacts that might have influenced the attack.

Members of the MPF stressed that he did not make or receive phone calls or exchange messages by electronic means with a possible person interested in the attack or related to the crime.

That same month, the Federal Court approved the dismissal of the case.