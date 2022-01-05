Pfizer and BioNTech to develop vaccine against herpes zoster, after success with immunizing against Covid-19 – Época Negócios

+



Pfizer vaccines (Photo: Geovana Albuquerque/Agência Saúde DF)

THE to do and BioNTech will develop an mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of herpes zoster viral infection, the third collaboration between the companies after the success of their Covid-19 immunizer based on the same technology.

THE to do partnered with BioNTech in 2018 for the creation of an influenza vaccine and again in 2020 for the coronavirus vaccine, which has been used around the world and generated billions in sales for both companies.

The companies said on Wednesday they expect to begin clinical trials of the herpes zoster vaccine, which will combine Pfizer’s antigen technology and BioNTech’s messenger RNA platform, in the second half of 2022.

MRNA vaccines stimulate the human body to produce a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.

If successful, the vaccine will compete with GlaxoSmithKline’s two-dose immunizer Shingrix, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017. The vaccine generated about 2 billion pounds in revenue in 2020.

Herpes zoster typically develops in older adults who have had chickenpox, or the varicella zoster virus, when younger. Its hallmark is a painful skin rash that disappears in most cases within a month, but can sometimes cause nerve pain that can last longer.