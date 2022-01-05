PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance amount released and who will receive

With the arrival of the new year, it is normal for the salary and other benefits of workers to undergo an adjustment. Among the benefits that are undergoing correction, we have the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

The readjustment of the PIS/Pasep allowance is directly impacted by the correction of the national minimum wage, which this year has a new floor set by the Government at R$1,212, that is, an adjustment of R$112 compared to the 2021 minimum wage.

Who is entitled to the salary bonus this year

As determined by the legislation, in order to have access to the salary bonus, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have a work card for at least five years;

Have worked at least 30 days in the base year of payments;

The worker’s data must be included in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

RAIS is an obligation of companies to the Government, where all the workers’ data are sent, such as the average amount received each month.

To make the consultation at RAIS and check if everything is right, the process is simple, just access the portal rais.gov.br and carry out the consultation with your PIS/Pasep number.

It is worth remembering that the RAIS 2022 consultation is not yet released, however the RAIS consultation will be carried out on the same link.

What value of PIS/Pasep 2022

As stated initially, the salary bonus is adjusted annually, as the minimum wage undergoes correction. Thus, workers who worked during the 12 months of the base year will be able to receive R$ 1,212.

Workers who worked for fewer months in the base year, on the other hand, will receive the proportional amount. To identify the exact amount to be received, just divide 1212 (minimum wage) by 12 (twelve months of the year) and multiply the result by the number of months worked.

Example: Employee who worked for 6 months in the base year, just divide 1212 by 12 = 101 x 6 (6 months worked) = R$ 606 to receive.

PIS/Pasep double

Many workers are in doubt about the payment of the PIS/Pasep allowance in double. However, a little attention is needed from the workers.

This is because the payment will be made in double relative to the 2020 salary bonus, which was postponed to this year, as well as the 2021 bonus, which should also be paid this year.

Thus, they will be entitled to receive two PIS/Pasep payments, only workers who were entitled to the benefit in 2020 and also in 2021.

As for the amount, it should not be “doubled”, but paid in proportion to the number of months worked in 2020 and 2021.

Therefore, it is necessary to be aware that the double payment is related to workers entitled to the accumulated bonus for 2020 and 2021 and not the specific amount that will come in double.

Finally, whoever is entitled to the bonus only in 2020 or only in 2021 will not receive the accumulated PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

payment schedule

According to information from the Ministry of Labor, the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), the council responsible for managing the program, the payment schedule will be decided at the next meeting of the members of the Council.

The expectation on the part of the Council that brings together representatives of companies, workers and the government is that the meeting will take place until January 15th, when the payment schedule will be defined and published.

However, we can say that payments will start in January and should be paid to all workers entitled to it by December, thus, all workers will receive this year.