PIS/Pasep 2022 is released starting this month; who is entitled to the allowance?

Formal workers in the public and private sectors will be able to withdraw their salary bonuses starting this month. After being postponed last year, PIS/Pasep 2021 and 2022 will now be paid at the same time. That is, it will be possible to withdraw up to 2 minimum wages.

The Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), which administers the two benefits, announced the beginning of the payment for January. Before, the PIS/Pasep started to be paid in the second semester of one year and ended in the first semester of the following year.

But through a resolution passed in June 2021 by the council, the payment scheme was changed and the transfer of 2020 allowances was postponed. The change was to comply with tax rules and followed the recommendation of the CGU (Federal Comptroller General).

The Ministry of Labor informed that the payment schedule will be released from the 15th, when a Codefat meeting will take place. The expectation is that the transfers will be made according to the month of the worker’s birthday and that they are completed by December.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The PIS and Pasep salary allowances are aimed at workers with a formal contract. Who is MEI, for example, does not receive. While the PIS is paid to private sector workers, the Pasep is geared towards public servants.

Check the criteria to receive:

  • Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year
  • Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years
  • Having received an average remuneration of up to 2 minimum wages in the base year
  • Be registered in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report) of the base year

What is the PIS/Pasep value?

The amount to which the worker is entitled varies according to the number of months worked in the base year, and may be a maximum of one minimum wage (BRL 1212 currently). Check out how it works:

  • 1 month: BRL 101
  • 2 months: BRL 202
  • 3 months: BRL 303
  • 4 months: BRL 404
  • 5 months: BRL 505
  • 6 months: BRL 606
  • 7 months: BRL 707
  • 8 months: BRL 808
  • 9 months: BRL 909
  • 10 months: BRL 1,010
  • 11 months: BRL 1,111
  • 12 months: BRL 1,212

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep?

PIS is paid through Caixa Econômica Federal. Whoever is an account holder at this bank will receive the allowance directly in the checking account. For others, it is possible to go to a Caixa branch with an identity document on the day of payment or withdraw it at any ATM or lottery with the Citizen Card.

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil. Beneficiaries can go to a branch of that bank on the day of payment with their identification document. If they are already account holders, the money goes directly into the account.

