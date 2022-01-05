PlayStation VR 2 Revealed for PS5 with Horizon Exclusive Game

Sony took advantage of the Consumer Electronic Show, CES, this Tuesday (4) to reveal its new virtual reality device.

The PlayStation VR 2, or PS VR2, will have an OLED display with 4K HDR and a frame rate of up to 120 Hz.

New controllers have also been unveiled, which will replace the PlayStation Move controllers from the first version.

Called PS VR2 Sense Controllers, they will have the same functionality as DualSense, PS5 control, such as Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

New PS VR 2 controls Image: Reproduction/Twitter

PS VR2 connectivity will also be simpler, according to Sony, with just one cable connecting the device to the PS5.

Despite all this information, few images were shown of the headset and controls, and no release date was announced.

The first PlayStation VR was released in 2016 for PS4, and proved to be a success with over 5 million units sold by 2019.

horizon VR

As for games, the first PS VR2 exclusive was also revealed: Horizon VR – Call of the Mountain.

See the trailer.

The new game will feature a new protagonist, but it has already been confirmed that Eloy and other Horizon Zero Dawn figures will also appear during the journey.

No release date for Horizon: Call of the Mountain has been revealed.

PS VR 2 Specifications