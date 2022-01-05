Police operation fulfills search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to Márcio França

Addresses linked to the former governor of São Paulo, Márcio França (PSB), are investigated in the Civil Police Operation this Wednesday morning (5). The investigation uncovers an alleged criminal scheme of diversion of Health resources estimated at R$ 500 million.
Police officers explain that, in the supposed scheme, social organizations would be used to divert resources through overpriced contracts for managing health units.
The former governor’s brother, Cláudio França, is also the target of the investigation. The police are carrying out several search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to Márcio França.
The police investigate embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering. The operation is monitored by the Public Ministry and representatives of the Brazilian Bar Association.
Read the note released by Márcio França about the investigations in full:
The 2022 elections began. 1st Political Operation. There is no other name for a mess, due to false allegations, that certain “authorities”, with “fear of losing the elections”, have produced the events that took place this morning in my house.
Every police operation has a name! This is a political operation, not a police operation. It is, of course, of an electoral political nature. I do not have or have had any business or legal relationship with the legal entities and individuals that are the target of the investigation.
It is regrettable that an election for the Government of SP begins with these scenes of abuse of political power.
I have been warning for some time that a criminal group in SP is trying to prevent me from expressing the truth. They know I don’t agree with them, that they want to take over the State of SP. If it’s up to me, they won’t make it.
I am not the target of any operation, as I am a private lawyer, I have no relationship or relationship with public services I have no relationship with the medical or health area. I have 40 years of public life, I do not respond to any criminal case.
I will only stop being SP governor if the people of São Paulo do not want to. I’m not afraid of threats or blackmail. In 40 years of public life, I have been maligned and wronged many times, never condemned.
In fact, I’ve faced much more qualified opponents. It won’t be my current competitors, notorious liars, who will make me back down.
*With information from Folha de SP and Estadão