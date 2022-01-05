Politicians’ promises: after 3 years in office, Bolsonaro fulfilled 1/3 of campaign promises | Politics

In three years of mandate, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has fulfilled one of every three promises made during the 2018 electoral campaign.

Exclusive survey made by g1 shows that 20 out of 58 commitments made by the then candidate, elected for a four-year term, were fully fulfilled. This corresponds to 34% of the total.

The complete list of pledges and their progress is on the special page “Politicians’ pledges” (see here). To select promises in 2018, the g1 considered what can be clearly billed and measured.

It is a follow-up throughout the management. The final assessment will be made at the end of the term.

The data also show that 19% of the promises were partially fulfilled during three years of management – ​​which means that there are still pending issues for the work to be considered delivered.

The promises that have not yet been fulfilled by the Bolsonaro government are 47%.

Among the promises kept is that of “Having formal independence from the Central Bank”, a commitment contained in Bolsonaro’s government plan. In February 2021, the president signed the law approved by the National Congress that establishes the autonomy of the Central Bank. With the sanction, the BC president lost the status of minister of state and will have a four-year term, not coinciding with that of the president of the republic. Directors will also have terms of office.

One of the unfulfilled promises was to “End the reelection for president and reduce the number of congressmen”. Reelection for president remains valid and there has been no change in the number of congressmen in the National Congress. Bolsonaro, by the way, joined the PL in November 2021 to run for the 2022 elections.

The monitoring of the promises of politicians is carried out by the g1 periodically since 2015. The survey is carried out by more than 50 journalists from all over Brazil, who follow their own methodology to separate and evaluate everything that can be clearly charged and measured during their term of office.

In absolute numbers, the result of evaluating promises is:

Total promises: 58

58 Fulfilled: 20

20 Partially fulfilled: 11

11 Not yet fulfilled: 27

In percentage terms, promises involving education and culture and foreign affairs lead the ranking of broken promises. On the other hand, among the fulfilled commitments, those involving transparency, administration and infrastructure have the highest percentages.

See the breakdown of promises by theme:

On Tuesday (4), the g1 published the balance of campaign promises made by the mayors of capitals after one year in office. See all pages here.

THE g1 it monitors the fulfillment of the politicians’ campaign promises during the four-year term.

What are the criteria for measuring promises?

Has not yet fulfilled: when what was promised has not been done and is not valid/working

when what was promised has not been done and is not valid/working In part: when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending issues

when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending issues Fulfilled: when the promise was fully fulfilled, no pending

That is, if the promise is to inaugurate a work, the status is “fulfilled” only if the work has already been inaugurated; otherwise it is “not fulfilled”. If the promise is to build 10 hospitals and 5 have already been opened, the status is “in part”. If the promise is to inaugurate 10 km of highway and 5 km have already been delivered to the population, the status is “in part”.

Note: There are cases where it is not possible to assess the progress of the pledge, and the status is given as “not assessed”.