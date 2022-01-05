Pope Benedict XVI covered up cases of sexual abuse against minors | World

reproduction Benedict XVI covered up cases of sexual abuse against minors

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI would have helped to cover up sexual abuse committed by a priest in the 1980s, when he was Cardinal and Archbishop of Munich, Germany, according to an ecclesiastical document released last Tuesday (04) by the German media.

According to the newspaper Die Zeit, Benedict XVI was aware of the accusations against Father Peter H.. The parish priest was transferred in 1980 from the Diocese of Essen to that of Munich-Freising, led by the Pope Emeritus at that time.

The transfer of Peter H. was approved by Benedict XVI. But even with the change, the priest continued with the abuses. Between 1973 and 1996, he was accused of committing 23 sex crimes against minors aged 8 to 16 years.

Upon learning of the accusations, Peter H.’s hierarchical superiors did not clarify them, but only forced the priest to undergo psychological therapy.

The facts cited in the report are contained in an extrajudicial decree of the Ecclesiastical Court of the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, from 2016, to which the newspaper had access.

According to the document, Benedict XVI and the leadership of the Catholic Church in Germany “deliberately renounced the punishment of the crime”.

Georg Gänswein, the Pope’s private secretary emeritus, told Die Zeit that Benedict XVI, as archbishop, knew nothing about the story of Peter H. and therefore assumes no responsibility.