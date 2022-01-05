Pope laments that families replace children with pets | World

Pope Francis praised parenthood and adoption in his speech at the Wednesday (5) general audience at the Vatican and lamented that pets sometimes take the place of children.

“Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some do not want to have children. Sometimes they have one, but there are dogs and cats that occupy that place,” said the supreme pontiff at his first general audience of the year, in the Paul VI room.

Francisco also asked the institutions that facilitate adoption processes, so that the dreams of children who need a family and of couples who want to take in them come true.

“The denial of fatherhood and motherhood diminishes us, takes away our humanity, civilization ages,” he said.

The pope has again criticized the so-called “demographic winter” and the “dramatic fall in the birth rate” recorded in many Western countries, calling on people to have children, or to adopt them.

“Having a child is always a risk, whether natural or adopted. But more risky is not having one. More risky is denying paternity, denying maternity, whether real or spiritual,” Francisco insisted.

As usual, at the end of the audience, the Pope watched several numbers prepared by a circus with clowns, jugglers, dancers and musicians, in a festive atmosphere.