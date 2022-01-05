Pregnant, Rafa Brites shows a scar from the cesarean section and vents: “it’s tearing”

Rafa Brites surprised by showing the scar that remained from her first pregnancy

The writer and digital influencer Rafa Brites shared with her followers a moment of real motherhood. She is the mother of a four-year-old boy, the result of her marriage to the journalist Felipe Andreoli. Rocco is the eldest son of the couple who are expecting another baby. They are in their 32nd week of pregnancy and will have another boy, who will be named Leon.

On her social networks, the influencer spoke about how she is feeling in this final stretch of pregnancy and the help she has been receiving from her husband at this time. “I have to say that this dad will win the best dad award. Really. At the end of the year, he assumed 100% because I’m more tired. I didn’t wake up right today”, he confessed.

Rafa Brites she said that in the coming weeks she will start organizing the baby’s room and assembling the maternity bag. “You never know, right?! Even more with my situation, that I still have a placenta, I thought it had gone up, but it didn’t go up much”, said the writer.

But, in addition to commenting on her current pregnancy, the famous mother let her go. It turns out that at the birth of her first child, she had to undergo a cesarean, after spending 29 hours in labor. The procedure went well, but the influencer had complications in her scar and even developed a keloid.

On social media, Rafa showed his belly and revealed everything that happened. “I’ve been wanting to tell you about my old cesarean scar for a while. As it is a more hidden region, it is difficult to make a good photo for you. My cesarean scar has meant many things for me, some I have already overcome, such as not having the so dreamed of ‘normal’ birth. Then came an aesthetic issue… in intimate moments, mainly, it bothered me because she is very big, hard, tall and red… And in our society of perfection, they are not welcome”, he described.

“So, I did all the existing treatments, corticoids, lasers, I redid it and did beta therapy. But, nothing helped. Anyway. She followed here. Anyway, I got used to it… the pain when I put on jeans, everything bearable. Until… I got pregnant again, and then, my friends, think of a pulling sensation, the more the belly grows, the more it feels like it’s tearing. Because it’s tough, I think the fibers stretch and that’s been bothering me a lot lately. As all the spots, moles and breasts get darker during pregnancy, she also turned almost purple,” he continued Rafa Brites.

The influencer also asked for tips for fans. “I wanted to share with you why I know that many women go through this, and we don’t talk much, right? I wish I could give a tip or solution, but I don’t have it yet. So, maybe open here in the comments a space for you to talk about your scar (even those who have just a little line), to thank God. And whoever has post-operative tips, treatments or managed to develop love for their own scar, feel free.”

Several mothers left their reports and even thanked the writer for approaching the topic, often seen as taboo. “My scar was also quite dark. I started using ointment for diaper rash and it got better by 80%. What a beautiful post!”, suggested an internet user. Another reflected: “The scar is one of the beauties of motherhood. When I had my second child, I asked my doctor to make a second scar. I have two daughters and two scars. Each child is unique and it is not because they were born by C-section that they were born with less love”.

