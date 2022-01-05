Prime Minister assures Djokovic will be expelled from Australia | More Sports

NEWS SNEAKERS Djokovic gets medical exemption and competes in the Australian Open

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison guaranteed on Wednesday that the country will not make exceptions and warned that tennis player Novak Djokovic is at serious risk of being expelled from the country and being put on the first available plane.

The Serbian, who has decided not to be vaccinated against covid-19, is currently on his way to Melbourne, where he plans to compete in the Australian Open this month, as he claims that he received a “medical exemption” to be able to enter the country without the required immunization.

However, Djokovic’s social media post has sparked a wave of revolt in Australia, with many fans threatening to boycott the tournament. Faced with the controversy, Morrison assures that the Serb will not have special treatment to enter the country.

“There will be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. We are waiting for him to arrive and show the evidence that supports such a medical exemption,” explained the prime minister.

‘Tennis Australia’ and the government of the State of Victoria have revealed that Djokovic was one of 26 people to benefit from the exemption to enter the country.

“My understanding is that anyone who wants to enter Australia has to comply with the requirements of our borders. Now, as far as Novak Djokovic is concerned, he will have to prove that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons in order to benefit from the Same rules as vaccinated people. Therefore, we have to wait for it to arrive and show this evidence. If they are insufficient, then it will not be treated differently and will be put on the next plane home,” explained the official.

Djokovic is counting on defending his title at the Australian Open where, if he wins again, he will become the player with the most titles in Grand Slam tournaments (21), with one more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.