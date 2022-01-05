Priscilla Alcantara and Tatá Werneck will be at The Masked Singer

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Priscilla Alcantara and Tatá Werneck will be at The Masked Singer 5 Views

Priscilla Alcantara, champion of “The Masked Singer Brasil” (TV Globo), will return to the program and to the role of presenter: she will show the backstage of the musical program, with premiere on the 23rd.

The announcement was made today during the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”. Camilla de Lucas was the former backstage presenter and was considered for a program about “BBB”, but Globo backed off and denied the name of TikToker.

Priscilla recorded a video and thanked her for returning to TV, as she made a career in SBT directing “Bom Dia e Cia” after being discovered in the reality “Código Fama”.

I’ll be in season 2, this time different: off stage, I meet backstage at the reality show and I promise to tell all the mysteries of the masked ones. It’s my comeback as a TV presenter. ‘The Masked’ marked my life and now marks it again in another way. Meet you on January 23rd, now Sunday afternoons. Priscilla Alcantara

Ivete remains the main presenter. The program, previously presented on Tuesdays, has been moved to Sundays.

Another novelty is Tatá Werneck, winner of the Paulo Gustavo trophy in the ‘Best of the Year’, as one of the judges alongside Taís Araújo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Edu Sterbitch.

Simone was not named as a member of the jury in the new season.

“I watched the entire first season, I loved watching it so much! It’s a show that brings the family together, it has joy, mystery and emotion. I was very happy with the invitation because I’m a big fan of the show. I gave some hints on the internet too, so I don’t know if it was fate or if it worked,” she told Globo.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Upon discharge, Bolsonaro pins Ivete Sangalo and Zé de Abreu

Upon being discharged from the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where he had …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved