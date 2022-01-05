Priscilla Alcantara and Tatá Werneck will be at The Masked Singer

Priscilla Alcantara, champion of “The Masked Singer Brasil” (TV Globo), will return to the program and to the role of presenter: she will show the backstage of the musical program, with premiere on the 23rd.

The announcement was made today during the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”. Camilla de Lucas was the former backstage presenter and was considered for a program about “BBB”, but Globo backed off and denied the name of TikToker.

Priscilla recorded a video and thanked her for returning to TV, as she made a career in SBT directing “Bom Dia e Cia” after being discovered in the reality “Código Fama”.

I’ll be in season 2, this time different: off stage, I meet backstage at the reality show and I promise to tell all the mysteries of the masked ones. It’s my comeback as a TV presenter. ‘The Masked’ marked my life and now marks it again in another way. Meet you on January 23rd, now Sunday afternoons. Priscilla Alcantara