Private hospitals confirm “explosion” in cases of flu – Capital

Networks have increased teams and reinforced biosecurity measures to meet the demand

Reception at the Hospital Unimed de Campo Grande (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Brazil is experiencing an outbreak of flu that, together with the covid-19 pandemic, is putting a strain on the health system. With advanced covid-19 vaccination, many end up relaxing in some care, such as the use of masks and alcohol gel, making other viruses gain space and significantly increasing the number of visits in hospitals, including private hospitals in Campo Grande.

In the Capital’s Proncor network, the number of visits to the flu syndrome increased 35% in recent weeks, however, according to the hospital, the increase did not affect the number of admissions. Even so, the unit restructured care for flu-like symptoms, as in the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

At the El Kadri hospital, the situation was similar, according to the director of the unit, doctor Alexandre Abreu, in the last two weeks, the demand for patients with flu-like symptoms has increased at the hospital. In addition, it was necessary to hire another professional just for emergency care and come back with the separation of respiratory symptomatic and non-respiratory symptomatic patients.

In a note, the hospital reported that the number of emergency room visits doubled in the last month and the number of patients with respiratory symptoms increased by 3 times. The unit reinforced the stocks of medications and reinforced internal prevention measures, such as the use of masks, internal sighting of elevators, isolation and use of PPE by employees.

Unimed Campo Grande confirmed that in the last week of December there was an “explosion of care at the Hospital’s Emergency Room for Respiratory Syndrome”, but the number of serious cases is considered low. The cooperative also claimed to have doubled the number of professionals to provide assistance to those in need.

Alert – According to the most recent update, at least 91 cases of H3N2 influenza have been confirmed in Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to five deaths, since December 11, 2021. Cases of covid-19 are still registered in the state, with an average of almost 100 cases per day and at least one death, which is higher than the number of flu cases.

This Tuesday (3), six cases of “flurone” were also confirmed, from patients who had coinfection with the influenza virus and coronavirus. Even not vaccinated for influenza, the cases had mild symptoms and were already discharged. –

According to the SES (State Department of Health), about 76.7% of the target audience received the influenza vaccine and approximately 72% has two doses or a single vaccine against the coronavirus.