Procon notifies Iberia after airline cancels ticket promotions

THE Procon of São Paulo said this Tuesday (4) that it notified the airline Iberia, after the company canceled promotional tickets for the Rio de Janeiro-Paris stretch, with a stopover in Madrid, available to consumers on December 28, 2021.

According to the agency, the canceled tickets were entitled to round trip for US$ 118. Iberia will need to respond to Procon’s inquiries until next Friday (7).

The body’s questions include the conditions for the sale of tickets, such as period for use, limit per person or availability of other sections, in addition to the number of tickets available.

Iberia will also need to inform the average price charged in the last six months for tickets referring to the stretch, in particular promotional values.

Another question from Procon is about the reason for the cancellation, as well as the number of affected consumers. According to the agency, the cancellation is linked to the detection of an alleged error by the company, but it occurred 72 hours after the promotion, and the error would have been identified “within a few hours”.

The airline was also asked what measures it will take to comply with the offer, a requirement of the Consumer Protection Code, and whether a specific service channel was provided for this demand.

Procon wants to know the number of complaints already registered or refunds made, and what internal actions Iberia intends to take to avoid alleged errors, such as those related to the price of promotional tickets.

THE CNN Brasil Business contacted Iberia and asked for a position on the issue, but did not receive an answer until publication.