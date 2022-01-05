Procon-SP asks Iberia for an explanation for canceling promotional tickets to Paris

The Spanish company Iberia has 72 hours to provide clarification to Procon-SP on the cancellation of airline tickets from Rio de Janeiro to Paris purchased in the promotion held last December 28 – and, of course, published by Melhores Destinos. At the time, we found flights from R$ 1,362 round trip with taxes included and dates to travel, including in the European summer.

With the notification, Procon-SP wants to know what were the promotional conditions for the sale of tickets, which were disclosed on the company’s website, and how many tickets were offered in the promotion.

The agency also asks Iberia about the reason for the cancellation, the number of passengers affected and the reason why the company communicated the cancellation only 72 hours after issuing the tickets. The airline’s claim is that there was an “error in feeding the fares for this route, published in an amount equivalent to 10% (ten percent) of the actual and correct fare”.

As we have already commented on in this post, Iberia’s decision is controversial, since the canceled tickets had already been effectively issued and the amount charged by the company allowed for the understanding that it was a real offer and not a fare error . For example, not too long ago we published a Latam promotion for Paris for R$1,915 which was not a rate error. In December 2020 we had 2 in 1 flights combining Paris with Lisbon for R$1,539 with TAP, which was also a real offer that was honored by the company.

We continue to follow the development of this story and we will bring all the news, hoping that the outcome will be favorable to travelers.

* With information from O Globo newspaper