Procon-SP notifies Iberia airline after ticket sales at ‘bargain price’





Procon-SP notified the company Iberia – Líneas éreas de Espanã S/A requesting explanations regarding the news reporting cancellation of tickets purchased in the promotion, disclosed on 12/28/21, for the Rio de Janeiro – Paris stretch, for the value of $118 round trip.

The company must submit the following information:

– what were the promotional conditions for the sale of these tickets, if there was a period for use; limit of tickets per person and if it was also available for other stretches or with a different origin;

– how many tickets were made available in this promotion;

– present documents with the average price charged, in the last six months, for tickets from Rio de Janeiro to Paris (Orly), with a stopover in Madrid, especially the promotional prices;

– what is the reason for the cancellation; how many consumers were affected; what is the reason why it took 72 hours, after issuing the tickets, for the cancellation notice, given that it claims that the supposed error was detected in “a few hours”;

– what will be the measures to fulfill the offer, since, according to the Consumer Protection Code, it is the supplier’s duty to comply with what was offered;

– whether any specific channel was made available to meet these demands; how many complaints have already been registered with this object in your channels; how many refunds were made;

– what internal actions it takes to curb the publication of price “errors” on airline tickets and, if this type of event has already occurred in previous years.

“The Consumer Protection Code rule is simple; “promised, fulfill”. Iberia cannot escape from fulfilling what it promised when it announced the discounted tickets”, says the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

The company has until the 7/1 to respond to inquiries from Procon-SP.

Procon-SP Information



