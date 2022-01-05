PT brands are Bolsonaro’s bets to attract low-income voters

RIO — Amid preparations for the re-election dispute, President Jair Bolsonaro has bet on programs and projects associated with the government of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the PT to reach the lower-income electorate, in which the pre- rival candidate has greater advantage. The most recent cases involve the Student Financing Fund (Fies) and the University for All Program (ProUni), aimed at accessing private higher education and showcases of PT management in the area of ​​Education. Bolsonaro also disputes the paternity of the transposition of the São Francisco River. The flagship, however, is Auxílio Brasil, which replaced Bolsa Família.

At the end of last year, the president issued a provisional measure that makes it possible to renegotiate Fies’ debts in up to 12 years. In another nod, Bolsonaro released access to ProUni for former students of private schools who did not have a high school scholarship

The dispute over the results of brands from PT governments was evident in Bolsonaro’s year-end speech on radio and TV. Targeting voters in the Northeast, the president said that the transposition of the São Francisco River “is finally a reality” and that the government is “bringing more water to the Northeast”.

Bolsonaro's strategy to try to attract lower-income voters (up to two minimum wages), a public in which he registers only 16% of voting intentions for 2022, compared to 56% of former president Lula, according to the most recent Datafolha survey, released on December 16th.