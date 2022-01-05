PT talks about repealing the labor reform

In a post on social media, PT president Gleisi Hoffmann defended the repeal of the labor reform in force in Brazil since 2017. The matter was also addressed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In 2017, then president Michel Temer (MDB) enacted a labor reform (Law 13,467/2017), a set of changes in the provisions of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

This Monday (3), Gleisi posted a text on social networks in which he defended as “welcome news” the repeal of the privatization of energy companies in Argentina and the Spanish labor reform, and added: “we already have the way”.

“The Spanish reform served as a model for the Brazilian one and both did not create jobs, they only undermined rights. We already have the way”, says Gleisi’s tweet.

Gleisi Hoffmann tweets about labor reform
Gleisi Hoffmann tweets about labor reform / Reproduction/Twitter

This Tuesday afternoon (4), former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also used his social networks to say that the labor reform promoted by Spanish President Pedro Sanchez should be “closely monitored” by Brazilians for recovering “workers’ rights”.

The sentence accompanied an article in the newspaper Brasil de Fato, whose title is “Spain revokes the labor reform that made work precarious and did not create jobs”.

