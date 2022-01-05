‘Public consultation on child vaccination was a horror show,’ says former health minister

To Jovem Pan, federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), who headed the portfolio between 2011 and 2014, stated that pocketnarism seeks to ‘put suspicion’ on immunizing agents

Wilson Dias/ABr Federal deputy for the PT, Alexandre Padilha was Minister of Health between 2011 and 2014



the federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) classifies the public consultation of Ministry of Health about vaccination against Covid-19 of children from 5 to 11 years old as “a horror show” and “one of the most depressing spectacles in the entire history” of the folder, now run by the cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga. The PT parliamentarian was Minister of Health between 2011 and 2014, during the term of the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT). THE Young pan, Padilha also claimed that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his supporters “have an electoral interest in mobilizing the anti-vaccination movement and putting suspicion” on immunizers.

“The public consultation was a horror show that will go down in history as one of the most depressing spectacles in the entire history of the Ministry of Health. On the day the public consultation was announced, the minister [Marcelo Queiroga] he had already announced his position, he had already declared his position. The consultation was not going to change or influence the position of the minister of Bolsonaro”, he told the report. For the former minister, the process was carried out for three reasons: to mobilize the anti-vaccine movement, to delay decision-making to hide the Ministry of Health’s “complete lack of planning”, in addition to gathering data from people opposed to the immunization campaign for electoral motivation. “Bolsonaro and bolonarismo have an electoral interest in mobilizing the anti-vaccine movement and putting suspicion about the vaccine on an electoral basis that it intends to lead. This is also the objective of deputies and deputies, as shown by the indication of the president of the CCJ”, he continues. Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), president of the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) and staunch supporter of the government in the Chamber, invited three doctors against the vaccination of children – Roberto Zeballos, José Augusto Nasser and Roberta Lacerda – to talk at the meeting.

“The second objective was to delay in order to hide the Ministry of Health’s total lack of planning to guarantee vaccines for children, a topic that has been addressed for months in the world and in Brazil. Our country has always been a leader in vaccination. In the H1N1 pandemic, when I was minister, Brazil vaccinated, proportionally to the population, twice as much as the United States vaccinated. Right now, we’ve been watching the US for months having started vaccinating children, way ahead of Brazil, which has the Ministry of Health promoting a horror show to create obstacles for the vaccination of our children”, says Padilha. “It’s doing what we call ‘push therapy’ in medicine, when one specialist plays for the other, one doctor passes to the other. It is the doctor ‘to the action’: to the other specialist, to the other doctor. Minister Queiroga acted as the ‘ao ao’ doctor. To deniers one, deniers two, pushing a decision to hide the concrete fact: the Ministry of Health should have contracted these vaccines months ago, it should have even accelerated studies of other vaccines that have been used in the world, such as Coronavac, that could be being used in Brazil to vaccinate children, meaning that we have missed the great opportunity of our children having gone to Christmas and New Year with a dose of vaccine and having, in January, a second national D-day of vaccination of children to ensure that they arrived in February, when they return to school, with two doses of the vaccine”, he adds.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years on December 16, but the Bolsonaro government resisted starting the vaccination campaign for children. On the same day, President Jair Bolsonaro stated, in his weekly live, that he would divulge the names of the technicians of the body responsible for the decision. “I asked, unofficially, the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children from five years old, we want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and obviously form their own judgment,” he said. The head of the federal Executive also defended the obligation of a medical prescription to immunize children. On Tuesday, 4, during the public hearing, the extraordinary secretary for Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite de Melo, announced that most participants in the public consultation were against the prescription requirement. According to the server, just over 99,300 people were heard. Most were also against compulsory vaccination.