Public Ministry asks the Court to bankrupt the Itapemirim Group

The Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Court to declare the bankruptcy of Grupo Itapemirim, the company responsible for Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA). The order was placed at the end of December, after the company suspended all operations, leaving passengers without flights across the country.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested Justice to block assets and remove the company’s main partner.

Understand

The company announced that it had suspended its operations on the night of December 17th. At the time, the group informed that the stoppage was temporary, motivated by an internal restructuring. Days later, the Procon Foundation decided to impose a fine on the company for not even having provided assistance to passengers when flights were canceled.

After the problems in air transport, Itapemirim also announced, at the end of December, that it would withdraw bus lines and reduce the number of cities served on its road routes. The conglomerate has been under judicial reorganization since 2016.

Defense

By way of note to Brazil Agency, Grupo Itapemirim informed that the accusations that motivated the Public Ministry to file for bankruptcy are “fanciful”.

“The prosecutor does not present evidence of the accusations he makes, since, throughout the action, the agency only raises doubts as to the honesty of the administration of Grupo Itapemirim”, informed the company.

According to the document, “the facts involving the ITA cannot be taken to the judicial reorganization process of Viação Itapemirim, as they are different. At a time when Brazil is going through enormous difficulties sustained by a pandemic that devastates the economy and threatens to end with the jobs that still exist, thousands of them being guaranteed by this group, it is inconceivable that public agencies are used to further ruin the situation”, concludes the company.