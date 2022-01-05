Public Prosecutor’s Office calls for bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group and blockade of businessman’s assets

Photo: Disclosure/Itapemirim





The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) asked the Court to declare the bankruptcy of Viação Itapemirim and Ita Transportes Aéreos, in addition to blocking the assets of the businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, who bought the group when the company was already going through a judicial recovery process.

According to the newspaper O Globo, which released the information this Tuesday morning (4), the request was made by prosecutor Nilton Belli Filho, on December 29, and is yet to be considered by the courts. As the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for an urgent decision, this could still occur during the Judiciary recess.

In addition, the prosecution wants ITA Transportes Aéreos, which suddenly stopped operating, causing chaos at airports, is included in the judicial recovery process of the road.

In 2016, Itapemirim filed for bankruptcy protection and Piva took control of the company, which until then was owned by the Cola family. Three years later, in 2019, the judicial reorganization plan was approved by the Court, but it has not been complied with.

Learn more: Trying to avoid bankruptcy, Itapemirim files for judicial recovery

ITA sold more tickets than available seats

The announcement made by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) that its activities were temporarily suspended affected more than 45 thousand passengers on the 514 flights that the company had scheduled.

However, many other airline customers were harmed by ticket cancellations early in ITA’s activities, about six months ago.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), at the start of operations, the company sold more tickets than seats available on its planes. On that occasion, the agency even acted to closely control ticket sales.

In a statement, Anac informed that, “even before the first flight carried out by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, a gap was identified between the number of flights offered and the company’s actual processing capacity”.

The agency highlighted that the situation made it carry out weekly monitoring, even issuing five orders for the company to adapt its flight offer to the actual capacity to execute them, which was met, according to Anac.

The beginning of the ITA was also marked by delays in salaries

The announcement of the suspension of ITA flights came almost six months after the company started its activities, on July 1st. The start took place four months late in relation to the initial schedule. The company informed, at the time, that covid-19 delayed the shipment of aircraft that were abroad to Brazil.

In the first months of operation, the crew repeatedly reported delays in wages and benefits.. The situation led, last month, the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), which represents pilots and flight crew, to file a class action in court asking for the regularization of payment of back wages, daily food and food stamps , in addition to the collection of the FGTS.

Despite being part of the Itapemirim Group, which is under judicial recovery, the airline is not in the same situation. Even so, the group’s judicial administrator, EXM Partners, highlighted, in a report for September, that ITA has already consumed R$ 39.9 million from the group.

EXM also stated that it had already asked for clarifications from the company, but that the group claimed market secrecy so as not to present them.

Read too:

>> ITA sold more tickets than seats available on the planes

>> Who is Sidnei Piva, owner of ITA, an airline that stopped flying