Quem é Xamã, rapper from Rio de Janeiro who reached 1st in the streaming chart and in the top 50 worldwide | Music

After attending law school and being a street vendor, Xamã is now the owner of the most listened to music in Brazil.

This is the artistic name of Geizon Fernandes. Before dedicating himself completely to music in 2017, the carioca rapper from Sepetiba, West Zone of Rio, worked in stores.

Geizon, now 32, sold peanuts on the train. The profession inspired the verses of the song “Flow de peanut seller”, with a self-explanatory title.

Share this news by WhatsApp

Share this news by Telegram

Xamã: Meet the rapper who owns the most listened to music in Brazil

The artist even participated in rap collectives such as 1kilo and Cartel MCs. At the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, with his solo career already consolidated, Xamã reached the top of the charts with “Malvadão 3”. He managed:

1st place in Brazilian and Portuguese Spotify, and 38th in the world;

Number 1 on YouTube in Portugal and 4 in Brazil;

The 1st position in Brazil on iTunes, Shazam and Deezer.

The song was also one of the New Year’s hits, taking rap to a list dominated by artists like Marcinho and Danny.

The lyrics to “Malvadão 3” are about a common theme in Brazilian popular songbook: the ass. She would be a cure for almost all of his problems, except the price of public transport in Rio: “Oh, Governor, lower the ticket, my pocket can’t take it.”

“With all due respect, girl. Did a wasp bite you, or is there yeast in that ass?” he asks, there in the middle of the song.

A career of many feats

2 of 3 Marília Mendonça and Xamã — Photo: Disclosure/Facebook of the singer Marília Mendonça and Xamã — Photo: Disclosure/Facebook of the singer

In his solo career, Xamã has already released three albums and the most recent is “Zodíaco”, from December 2020. The songs mention the signs and it is a work full of partnerships.

In “Escorpião”, she sings with Agnes Nunes, a singer from the same office and a partner in other moments of her career as well.

Marília Mendonça, Gloria Groove and Luísa Sonza are also on the rap album, but she tries to get closer to very popular artists in Brazil.

“Leão”, a song composed by him, showed Marília’s versatility. In addition to showing her well-known vocal power, she ventures into the spoken poetry of rap. “It was one of the biggest partnerships I’ve done in my life,” he told g1, talking about the feat after the singer’s death in November 2021.

In the clip, Marília and Xamã show the relaxed atmosphere of the backstage. “It was the first time I had wine in my life. It was really fun that day, really funny.”

2019, year illuminated at Rock in Rio

3 of 3 Shaman on the cover of ‘The illuminated’ album — Photo: Reproduction Shaman on the cover of ‘The illuminated’ album — Photo: Reproduction

The second album, “Iluminado”, had more hip hop feats, with partners like Orochi, Filipe Ret and Major RD. On the cover and in images of the disc, Xamã paid homage to the film starring Jack Nicholson.

Still in 2019, he performed at Rock in Rio. Before the festival, he summarized the sound he makes: “I play in the most playboy nightclub in the city, I play in the favela, the lady who is cleaning the house listens to me”.