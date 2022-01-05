Rafinha Bastos is detonated on the web when a journalist’s fainting mockery

Rafinha Bastos created controversy on social media in the early days of 2022. He published the video of SBT presenter Rafael Silva, 36 years old, passing out live and made fun of the situation in the comments. The journalist was extubated this Tuesday (4/1) and has already talked to his family.

As the video’s subtitle, he described a dialogue that did not please his followers. “Dude… monster ballad yesterday. I didn’t even sleep. I’m broke. Let’s reschedule. – Not fucking. Come anyway. – Poutz… I’ll try”, he published. The post generated a lot of anger and Rafinha was much criticized.

Understand

Last Monday morning (3/1), reporter Rafael Silva, from Alterosa Alerta Sul de Minas, had a sudden illness and passed out live while presenting the program.