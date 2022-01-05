Rafinha Bastos is detonated on the web when a journalist’s fainting mockery
4 hours ago
Rafinha Bastos created controversy on social media in the early days of 2022. He published the video of SBT presenter Rafael Silva, 36 years old, passing out live and made fun of the situation in the comments. The journalist was extubated this Tuesday (4/1) and has already talked to his family.
As the video’s subtitle, he described a dialogue that did not please his followers. “Dude… monster ballad yesterday. I didn’t even sleep. I’m broke. Let’s reschedule. – Not fucking. Come anyway. – Poutz… I’ll try”, he published. The post generated a lot of anger and Rafinha was much criticized.
Last Monday morning (3/1), reporter Rafael Silva, from Alterosa Alerta Sul de Minas, had a sudden illness and passed out live while presenting the program.
In a statement, TV Alterosa (SBT affiliate) informed that the journalist was quickly assisted by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and taken to the Humanitás hospital, a few kilometers from Varginha (MG).
Kadu Lopes, who also works at TV Alterosa, shared new information about the case and said that Rafael still suffered five cardiac arrests on the way to the Humanitas hospital, where he is in the ICU. “He is responding to the treatment and is moving with his hands and feet. That’s good, according to doctors. Despite the anguish, I bring this news with joy. We still don’t know what happened to Rafael”, said the presenter.
This Tuesday (4/1), Kadu stated that Rafael was already extubated and that he had contact with his family. “He talked to his mother, his brother, he even asked to go to the bathroom. His recovery is the best possible. We are very happy with this news. He was promptly assisted by the SAMU doctors and the firefighters from Varginha, who sent him to the Humanitas hospital, which is a few meters from the station”, he explained.
Rafael had already shown a substantial improvement last Monday night (3/1). “And this morning, this news couldn’t be better. The fact that he is talking to his family, to the doctors, is something that only God can explain this improvement so quickly in our little brother”, continued Kadu.
If his health framework continues to evolve, the expectation is that Rafael Silva will leave the CTI in the coming days.
