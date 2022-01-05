Rapper J $tash commits suicide after killing his girlfriend in front of his three children

J $tash video on social media. Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

This text is part of a series of reports and articles dealing with the topic of suicide. Don’t comment, don’t share, and don’t write hate-motivated or suicide-inducing posts or comments.

If you are the victim of bullying, hateful attacks or have suicidal thoughts, the Life Valuation Center (CVV) can help: call 188 or go to the nearest service center. There are volunteers available 24 hours a day and trained to serve you with respect, anonymity and confidentiality.

Even if you’re not sure if you need help and simply need to chat or be listened to, don’t hesitate to get in touch with CVV via chat or email as well.

News Summary:

Rapper J $tash committed suicide after killing his girlfriend in front of his three children

The case took place in the apartment where she lived in California, in the United States

Police received a domestic violence call around 7 am found them dead

Rapper J $tash fatally shot his girlfriend in front of his three children and then took his own life last Saturday, 01. According to g1, the case took place in the apartment where she lived in California, USA.

Police reportedly received a domestic violence call around 7:00 am that day, but found the two dead when they arrived at the scene.

The American named Justin Joseph was just 28 years old. The girlfriend, who was not identified by the police, was 27. The victim’s three children are between 7 and 11 years old.