Ray Dalio Says Having Money and Bonds Is “Stupid” – Money Times

Ray Dalio renewed its warning about holding currencies and bonds on Tuesday amid the continued rise in debt creation and monetization in the USA, driven by the pandemic.

“This printing of money and buying debt assets has lowered interest rates so much that it’s stupid to own coins and bonds,” he wrote in a post. on LinkedIn. “I think you should consider disposing of currencies and bonds in dollars, euros and yen.”

Dalio, billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, said it would be a good time to borrow in those currencies. Investments should be reserved for inflation-linked stocks and assets in socially and financially healthy countries, he added.

Although Dalio is known for his interest in China and his rise as a global power, he said the current economic paradigm is being driven by internal conflicts over wealth and values ​​in the US. United States, which has not happened since the 1930s.

“There is a lot of internal conflict going on in the United States right now, which makes it a risky place,” he wrote. “For example, it is entirely possible that neither side will agree to lose the 2024 election.”

Main quotes: