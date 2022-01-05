Rebeca kicks Felipe again and parades with ‘horns’ for repression · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will end everything with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) once again after discovering Túlio (Daniel Dantas)’s betrayal with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) in Um Lugar ao Sol. allow Bárbara to assume the post of first lady of Redentor in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) will surrender to the passion for the psychology student in the chapter this Tuesday (4), and the two will reconnect in Lícia Manzo’s serials. Next Monday (10), her daughter will see the couple kissing and chaos will begin again in Rebeca’s life.

Suspicious that Túlio is lying to her, Santiago’s firstborn (José de Abreu) ​​will arrive by surprise at Redentor and see her husband in an intimate moment with his lover. Shaken by the bust, the rich woman will decide to end up with Felipe and, no, with the villain in the Wednesday (12) chapter.

The model will forgive the horn and demand that the executive fire Ruth, which he will readily accept. Later, she will vent to Ilana (Mariana Lima) about the inconsistency of her decision.

“I feel cheated and I don’t want to lose that either. It was years of investing in this marriage, in this relationship, and now, when my father is really willing to pass the baton for the company”, will say Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird). “Rebeca, you don’t need that,” the publicist will retort.

Andrea Beltrão’s character will appeal to the lack of money, which has never reached her in her life. “Getting old is expensive. For a woman, then,” said the dondoca. The owner of the producer will ask her friend not to deviate from the subject, and the model will open up the repression if Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) assumes his father’s position.

“I’m not deviating. You might think I’m cowardly, mediocre, you can find me whatever. But I’m not going to split up now and watch Renato be sworn in, my first lady sister…”, she will say, reinforcing who prefers to be by the side of the traitor husband.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March of this year. In its place, Globo will premiere on March 14 the remake of Pantanal, adapted by Bruno Luperi.

