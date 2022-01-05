Rebeca makes out in the car with Felipe and regrets · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will again fall into the arms of Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in Um Lugar ao Sol. After a series of frustrations in her life, the model will meet the boy again and the two will exchange kisses and make out inside a car. She will quickly regret it and ask him to forget about her once in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter set to air this Wednesday (5) , Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will discover that her father set her up to star in an advertising campaign. Frustrated, she will still have an argument with her daughter, Cecília (Fernanda Marques), who will throw it in her mother’s face that she doesn’t accept the fact that she has aged.

Devastated, she will take her anger out on her drink and go out to drink them all. The model will dance alone on a floor and, by coincidence of fate, Felipe will appear on the spot. When the student approaches her, Rebecca will kiss him.

The two will go to a car and continue on the pickup. In the middle of the meeting, Felipe will say that he wants to stay with his beloved without worrying about what others will say. She, however, will push him away.

“What I’m doing here is what I always do: denying that time has passed, running away from the truth, pretending that I still fit in that car, on this street, on this make out… Please, forget about me”, will say Rebeca.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The serial is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March of this year. In its place, Globo will premiere on March 14 the remake of Pantanal, adapted by Bruno Luperi, grandson of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, author of the original story.

Check out the chapter summaries of the nine that the TV news publishes daily.

