Registry confirms six cases of Flurona in MS; four in Corumba

Six cases of Flurona – simultaneous infection of covid-19 and the Influenza virus – were confirmed by the State Department of Health on Tuesday, January 4th. All cases were analyzed by Lacen and samples were sent to Instituto Adolfo Lutz (IAL), in São Paulo, and also confirmed.

The six cases were registered in Corumbá, Dourados and Campo Grande. Of four confirmations in Corumbá, three are children: two 9-year-old boys and a 5-month-old baby. The fourth case is that of a 55-year-old man.

The confirmed case in Dourados is that of a 21-year-old boy, and that of Campo Grande, a 19-year-old woman.

All patients have already been discharged and, according to the SES, none of them were vaccinated against Influenza.

vaccine is needed

The State Department of Health advises those who have not yet started or completed the vaccination scheme against covid-19 or influenza, look for a health unit. “We know that our population is ‘forgetting’ to wear a mask and get vaccinated. So, we as health managers need to be on the lookout,” said the incumbent, Geraldo Resende.

The Corumbá Health Department provides vaccination against covid-19 and influenza this week, until January 7, at the Ladeira Health Center, from 7:30 am to 6 pm. At the Father Ernesto Sassida, Lúcia Maria, Humberto Pereira, Ranulfo de Jesus, Gastão de Oliveira, Walter Victório, Angélica Anache and Popular Velha health units, care is provided from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

The SES emphasizes that because it is Flu Syndromes, the population needs to maintain preventive care against Covid-19 for Influenza and follow the following guidelines:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water;

• Avoid going to public, closed and crowded places;

• Cover the mouth and nose with the bend of the arm whenever you need to cough or sneeze;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Avoid sharing personal objects that may be in contact with droplets of saliva or respiratory secretions, such as cutlery, glasses and toothbrushes;

• Keep closed spaces well ventilated, opening the window to allow air circulation;

• Vaccination in both cases is essential, which are available to the population in the 79 municipalities of the state.