Reinforcement of Palmeiras? Rojo defines position on departure from Boca Juniors

Currently at Boca Juniors, Marcos Rojo became a target for Palmeiras, who are looking to hire a left-handed defender. In his career, the Argentine came to live with Abel Ferreira at Sporting, when the Portuguese was still starting his coaching career. Thus, the coach gave the approval for the board to try to facilitate the arrival of the defender, one of the priorities for 2022. However, the tendency is for Verdão to have difficulties in any negotiations.

According to the newspaper “Olé”, Rojo, who has a contract until the end of 2022, prioritizes staying at Boca Juniors and has no plans to leave the club. Hired at the beginning of 2021, the Argentine took a long time to follow, as he went through injury problems. After recovering, the defender conquered his space and wants to stay on the team to win titles and make history.

“On the part of the 31-year-old footballer, there is no intention of leaving the country after a long career abroad, with spells at Spartak, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United. On Monday, the pre-season began with Boca and, although he is suspended for the start of the Copa Libertadores, he is fully preparing for the return of competitions”, stated the diary.

In a consultation made by the “TyC Sports” broadcaster, Boca Juniors stated that no offer has yet been made for the shirt 6. If Palmeiras formalizes its interest, there will be resistance to the athlete’s release.

“They guarantee that no formal proposal has arrived and they have no intention of parting with the experienced 31-year-old player”, informed the vehicle.

In addition to Rojo, Palmeiras also monitors the situation of Gustavo Dulanto, from Sheriff Tiraspol, from Moldova. However, none of the deals are close to an agreement, which is why Alviverde must remain attentive to the market and without a defined deadline for the new defender to sign with the team.

