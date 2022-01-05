Reinstated, Lukaku apologizes to Chelsea fans and coach

After meeting with coach Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea management, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has apologized for saying he was not happy at the club and for criticizing the German coach in an interview with Sky Sports. So he was reinstated in the London club’s squad. The Belgian striker was even cut from the 2-2 draw against Liverpool after the episode.

Later, on the club’s social media, Lukaku sent a video message apologizing to the fan, saying he understands the sadness he caused as he spent several years at Chelsea.

“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset I caused. You know the connection I’ve had with this club since my teens, so I completely understand that you guys have been sad,” said the player.

“Obviously, now it’s up to me to restore your confidence and I’ll do my best to show commitment every day in practice and in games, trying to make sure we get victories,” he added.

In addition to the words addressed to the fans, Lukaku made an apology to coach Thomas Tuchel, criticized in the aforementioned interview. The attacker assessed that, above all, he did not choose the best moment to make the statements.

“Besides, I apologize to the coach as well. And I said that to the management and my teammates because I think, on top of that, it wasn’t the right time. I’m doing my best for the team, so we can win,” concluded Lukaku.