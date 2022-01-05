Rejected by Boninho, Camila Loures sends a message to famous people who want to join the BBB22

Camila Loures (Photo: reproduction/Instagram)

What a bar! Camila Loures, one of the biggest youtubers in the country, vented about the frustration of going through the selection process and, in the end, being left out of the Big Brother Brazil. She was almost cast in the cabin of the BBB21, alongside names like Karol Conká, Projota, Viih Tube and Carla Diaz.

“I’m seeing some influencers that [supostamente] they are listed on the BBB, people are speculating and such, and some are saying they won’t. It could be a lie, as it was last year, when Viih Tube said it wasn’t going and it was confined. I hope it’s a lie because I really want to see these influencers on the BBB. But, man, if it’s true that’s too ‘paia'”, began the influencer.

“Last year I went through this. I was called [pela direção do programa], I took the exam in September and they didn’t deny me. They took me through October, November, December. I kept swearing I would. Fast forward video, changed my hair, did everything. Until, in January, they told me they weren’t going to follow me. My world fell, I was very upset”, she added.

Without hiding that participating in the program is a dream, Camila guaranteed that she understands the production side, which at no time confirmed anything, and sent a message to the famous who are going through the same situation: “Relax. Your year will be amazing, no matter what.”