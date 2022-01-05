Requested by Abel, Argentine ex-United joins Palmeiras’ radar

With the endorsement of coach Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras will start negotiations by hiring Argentine Marcos Rojo, 31, ex-Manchester United, currently at Boca Juniors and who can act as both defender and left-back.

The information was initially published by Wool and confirmed by THROW! by people from the alviverde board. In the Argentine press, the interest of Palmeiras in Rojo would come since December, when the first consultations were held with the defender/left-back staff.

The player has a relationship with Boca Juniors until the end of 2022, which would force Verdão to open negotiations with the Argentines to get his transfer. There is even a clause that allows automatic renewal until 2023 of the bond if certain requirements are met.

According to the Transfermarkt website, a reference in the evaluation of prices for athletes around the world, Rojo would be worth something around 3.6 million euros. But there are other mitigations for Palmeiras to advance in the negotiations. That’s because he has one of the highest salaries in the Buenos Aires club, is the current captain and has immense admiration from the fans.

Rojo would fulfill the requirements dreamed of by the Portuguese coach, of being left-handed and knowing how to go out playing, becoming an option to make a connection between defense and midfield.

Currently, Palmeiras has only Renan as a left-handed option among their defenders. Valber Huerta, whose hiring had been agreed with the Universidad Católica, ended up failing medical examinations in December.

After Huerta, Verdão looked for two left-handed defenders, Samir, formerly of Flamengo, and Gustavo Dulanto, from the Sheriff, from Moldova, but there was no progress in the negotiations.

In addition to the tactical factor, Abel knows the Argentine from the time he worked at Sporting B. Rojo defended the main team in Lisbon between 2011 and 2013.

Rojo left Sporting to work at Spartak Moscow, in Russia, where he ended up sold to Manchester United shortly after after an outstanding participation in the Argentine team runner-up at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He spent seven years in English football, where he ended up playing as a defender in the hands of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, a position for which he also played in the 2018 World Cup. He has been playing for Boca since 2021, where he lacked the club in some matches due to physical problems.

